Otsego OKs $130M budget

The Otsego County Board of Representatives approved its 2022 budget during a Dec. 1 board meeting.

Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, cast the only vote against the spending plan. He voiced concerns about the size of the budget and the lack of revenue sources for some of the budget lines. The weighted vote was 5,505 yes, 375 no, and 348 absent as Rep. Danny Lapin, D-Oneonta Wards Five and Six, had to leave the meeting early.

"I've voted in favor of the budget for 15 years, but I can't support this," McCarty said. "It's up $18 million from last year."

The $130 million budget had other detractors as well, but the representatives who raised their concerns voted to approve the budget.

Rep. Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta Wards One and Two, said he shared McCarty's concerns. "Next year we really have to have a discussion on how we can increase revenue streams," Oliver said.

Rep. Michele Farwell, D-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield, agreed with Oliver and said she was concerned the county relied on a good economy to help fund the budget. "Only 10% of the budget is funded by taxpayers paying property tax, while 40% comes from the sales tax" she said. "We have to rely on a good economy for a lot of our revenues."

Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said all municipalities are dependent on good economies, but the county takes a bigger hit when the economy isn't good and people cannot pay their town or school taxes, as the county has to pick up the bill.

Farwell said she looked at previous budgets and the county always gained revenue when people didn't pay their taxes on time due to late fees and tax sales.

Farwell, who lost her re-election bid in November, also told the board members they need to think about the capital projects at county buildings that may need to be completed in the near future, like a new highway garage or jail.

Rep. Jill Basile, D-Oneonta Wards Seven and Eight, said in addition to thinking about capital projects, the county should look at the salaries of county employees. "As an ex county employee myself, I left to take a state job that paid better," she said. "We need to make sure our employees are making a livable wage and some are not."

Rep. Edwin Frazier Jr., R-Unadilla, voiced concerns about all of the vacant positions open in the county, especially 12 corrections officers, and the fact the budget funds four more corrections officer positions. He said he wanted the county to look at the long-term vacant positions when budget talks start next year to see if they are needed or need to be counted in the 2023 budget. He said the state comptroller is allowing municipalities to factor in a percentage of vacant positions to balance their budgets.

Farwell cautioned against that because, if all of the vacancies are filled, the county would have to take money out of the fund balance to balance the budget.

"In my opinion, if we offered adequate pay there wouldn't be any vacant positions," Basile said.

Bliss said the county did a salary study a few years ago, but may do another one.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.