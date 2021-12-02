ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man pretending to be with Meals on Wheels robs elderly victim in Bronx: Police

ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4LAI_0dBkBh2V00

A man accused of pretending to be a Meals on Wheels delivery person is accused of robbing an 81-year-old woman in the Bronx.

The incident happened Tuesday inside a building on East 167th Street and Intervale Avenue around 10:30 a.m..

Police say the man knocked on the woman's door and said he was with Meals on Wheels.

When the victim opened the door, the suspect pushed his way inside the apartment.

Police say he took her purse and $20. The elderly victim was not injured.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a turquoise and pink jacket, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | 2 men impersonating NYPD officers rob home in the Bronx: New video

New video has been released of two men who posed as NYPD officers to tie-up and rob homeowners in the Bronx.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Meals On Wheels#The Bronx#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy