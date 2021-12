Gale Weathers has always been one of the “Big Three” in the Scream franchise, and it looks like that trend will continue with the upcoming installment. The three main protagonists throughout the classic slasher series have been Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Courteney Cox’ Gale Weathers. All three have survived Ghostface encounters and will return in the next film, and this week Cox gave fans some insight into where her character is now–and where she has been since the last movie.

