Season’s Grievings Holiday 4-Pack

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe the first to review “Season’s Grievings Holiday 4-Pack”. Currently you...

4 In 5 Parents Report Feeling Extra Pressure This Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you feeling the heat this holiday shopping season?. A new study conducted on behalf of The Toy Association found four out of five parents feel they need to make this holiday season extra special for kids. Toys and electronics are the top wants. But more than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Simplify Your Life: 4 tips for planning ahead this holiday season

The holidays will be here in a few short weeks. A little planning can go a long way. Here are some things you can do to avoid unwanted stress during the holiday season. Create a shopping list and budget, including gift ideas and bring it with you when you shop. It can be on paper, digital or use the Notes feature on your iPhone. Organize a list of what stores you want to visit and if any have early bird sales. If necessary, shop with friends and family and divide and conquer so everyone can take advantage of the sales. Don’t forget about digital coupons and a portable phone charger.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

4 Surprising Ways to Gift Manuka Honey This Holiday Season

If you’re not familiar with the powerhouse natural ingredient that is Manuka Honey, let us fill you in: It’s a special type of honey derived from the Manuka flower, which only blooms a few weeks a year in the forest of New Zealand. It’s been used for its therapeutic and medicinal benefits for centuries, and for the last 47 years, Comvita has been perfecting their beekeeping craft to source and bottle Manuka Honey so that people like us can reap the numerous health benefits.
LIFESTYLE
movin925.com

Win a holiday 4-Pack to visit Santa at the Space Needle!

Listen for the keyword during Deanna’s show, December 6th-10th, for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Santa at the Space Needle!. When you hear Deanna announce the keyword between 10am-2pm,. text it to 78592 to enter!. Prize Details: Santa returns to the Space Needle November 26-December...
LIFESTYLE
IndieWire

‘Tis the Season: 7 Cocktail Books to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are all about gathering with loved ones, spreading joy, and getting a little boozy. To get you in the spirit, we gathered up a tasty selection of the best holiday-themed cocktail books that are available online. Whether you’re planning a holiday party or shopping for a budget-friendly gift idea, the books on our list offer up a variety of alcoholic (and non-alcoholic)...
RECIPES
travelawaits.com

4 Amazing Events In Rhode Island To Celebrate The Holidays This Season

Rhode Island puts on an amazing list of holiday events to celebrate the festive Christmas season. Whether you visit Newport’s stunning mansions and fun traditions, Bristol’s Blithewold Mansion Gardens, Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo’s lighting extravaganza, or Woonsocket’s popular Polar Express, you will be guaranteed to be filled with holiday cheer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FIRST For Women

4 Easy Ways To Avoid Traffic Headaches This Holiday Season

Are you hitting the road this Thanksgiving? Less busy roads in 2020 led to aggressive driving and more accidents, a trend that hasn’t slowed. So before you buckle up, check out these tips from the pros. Here are three easy ways to avoid traffic this holiday season, and get to where you’re going safely.
AMAZON
rue-morgue.com

“Flowers in the Attic” Will Make You Feel Better About Your Own Crappy Family This Holiday Season

I want to tell you a story about…flowers…and…attics. This is the story of Joan Crawford, a disgraced former actress who experiences financial ruin after her role in Johnny Guitar Too: A Very Johnny Musical and is forced to move back home with her mother, aptly named The Grandmother. Joan faithfully brings her ungrateful children with her: Christina, Christopher, Cathy, and Cindy. Living with her estranged parents in their Virginia mansion isn’t easy, but Joan makes the best of a hard knock life, always finding the time to visit Christina and teach her the importance of modest living (“Four people to a room is luxury, Christina darling”) and the value of arsenic in dessert (“A dash here, a dash there, and all your guests will have a gay time!”) From Brentwood to Foxworth Hall, the fun never stops for the Crawford clan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Rob Loose column: Grieving during holidays can be a complicated process

Losing a loved one is difficult at any time. However, experiencing a loss during the holidays can be particularly hard. It is often the case that someone who has been ill a long time and holds on for one more holiday. He or she may hope for that last holiday with family — and then die in the days after the holiday. Surviving family members can find this to be a challenge; their loved one received their holiday wish. And, they died.
CBS Boston

‘Historically Low Level Of Blood’: Red Cross Looking For Donors This Holiday Season

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — To help fill a historically low blood supply, the American Red Cross is offering an incentive to anyone who wants to give this holiday season. The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for people to roll up their sleeves and give blood. Their blood supply is the lowest it has been in ten years. “This has been a crazy time, right now, the Red Cross is seeing a historically low level of blood supply,” explained Kelly Isenor of the Red Cross MA. With the holidays coming up, the Red Cross anticipates the supply to drop even more. “That week...
CHARITIES
Houston Chronicle

5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
SHOPPING
Daily Breeze

4 tips from USPS to help you safely pack and ship your holiday gifts

With the holiday season in full bloom, the United States Postal Service wants to make sure everyone’s packages make it to their recipients in one piece. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, USPS Retail Support Specialist Ana Medina and USPS Customer Service Support Supervisor David Schapiro showed off the self-service mailing options available were at the Van Nuys Post Office and demonstrated how to pack your goods for shipping by mail appropriately.
INDUSTRY
Circleville Herald

Holiday events pack the calendar for December

CIRCLEVILLE — Santa will be making several stops this holiday season around Pickaway County, even stopping by at some holiday events. The Circleville Downtown Business Alliance is hosting a Roundtown Holiday Hop on Dec. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, Ohio Christian...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

