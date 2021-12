NEW ORLEANS -- Just days after the Buffalo Bills had no answers for stopping Jonathan Taylor, the team’s run defense rose to the occasion against the New Orleans Saints. Of course, it’s important to note that the Saints were without Alvin Kamara, their star running back, and Mark Ingram, their No. 2 back, in the matchup. Instead of the Saints’ “who’s who” backfield, the Bills saw a “who’s that?” unit that consisted of Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery. Needless to say, Jones and Montgomery were not able to have nearly the type of success that Taylor had just days ago. The duo combined to rush 22 times for 41 yards (1.86 YPC).

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO