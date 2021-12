MILAN – 4 pm European stock exchanges are moving downwards, weakened by fears about the spread of Omicron variant and on the possible repercussions on the economies of the countries. The United States yesterday confirmed the first case in the country, fueling concerns Wall Street which yesterday closed in decline. On the markets, however, there are also those who take positive elements from the diffusion of the new variant. This is the case with the analysts of JpMorgan Marko Kolanovic and Bram Kaplan, according to which the fact that Omicron is currently more transmissible but less lethal can be interpreted as a signal of evolution of the virus towards less serious forms. The virus would thus be destined to become more similar to seasonal forms of flu and the end of the pandemic could be closer.

