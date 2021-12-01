ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers insists he doesn't even think about Sixers star Ben Simmons

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are 21 games into the season and they have yet to play with star guard Ben Simmons. The 25-year-old has been involved in constant controversy since his official trade request on Aug. 31, and he is dealing with mental issues to help him get back on the floor.

The organization has grown frustrated with Simmons. It wants him out on the floor with them and why wouldn’t it? While the past few months have been riddled with “he said/he said” situations and tension, he remains a supremely talented player who would help this team.

As the Sixers were getting ready to take on the rival Boston Celtics on Wednesday, coach Doc Rivers was asked about the Simmons situation, and he insisted he does not think or talk about the young star.

“I literally don’t even talk about it,” said Rivers. “I coach the team, the guys I can see every day, I try to stay on that. I let Daryl (Morey) and Elton (Brand) deal with all the other stuff.”

The Simmons situation continues to hang over this team like a black cloud that just will not go away. The saga surrounding the young guard does not look as if it will end any time soon, so the Sixers must grin and bear it.

MHPhila
5d ago

The only reason we are reminded is because writers like yourself love the drama and continue to write about him.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

