Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Man Sentenced For Having Child Porn

By Lori Fullbright
 5 days ago
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for having child porn.

38-year-old Matthew Janson pled guilty in June for using the internet to access and view hundreds of images.

Janson's sentence will be followed by seven years of supervised release.

Janson is a Cherokee Nation citizen and was given a ten-year sentence for the crime back in 2017.

That state conviction was vacated because the Supreme Court ruled on tribal jurisdiction.

