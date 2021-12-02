Watch now: volunteers work to save brown trout

RESERVE, La. — While many of us were surrounded by family this Thanksgiving, about a dozen volunteers spent the day working on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Reserve. "We have stable homes, we know where we live, and these people have been displaced and their Thanksgiving is going to be otherwise a nightmare and if we can make this Thanksgiving not a nightmare, that they can see the love of Jesus Christ, that is the goal," Kathy Waltosz, a volunteer from Washington, said.

