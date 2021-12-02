ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wealthy and elderly new targets in California crime wave

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shep Smith reports on a new crime spree...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

cbslocal.com

Smash And Grab Crimes On Rise Across California

Smash and grab burglaries are on the rise across California. Billionaire businessman and The Grove owner Rick Caruso lashed out at local leaders after the Nordstrom at The Grove Monday night was hit by up to 20 smash-and-grab burglars. Tom Wait reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
leedaily.com

California Faces Wave of ‘flash Mob’ Smash-and-grab Thefts

California went through two weeks of continuous robberies across the state, including lightning mobs of robbers running into stores, breaking windows, and grabbing thousands of dollars in jewelry, electronics, handbags, and other property as well. Whilst crash robberies have become regular in California and especially in San Francisco, the increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Times

Smash-and-grab crime wave spreads across U.S.

The smash-and-grab robberies plaguing San Francisco and Los Angeles spread to smaller cities in the state and across the country to Chicago and Minneapolis over the holiday weekend, with organized “flash mobs” ransacking stores and making off with merchandise worth thousands. Police in cities throughout the U.S. reported brazen organized...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOXBusiness

Florida won’t become California, Minnesota with new crime initiative, AG Moody says

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a new state initiative to combat crime in an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, saying the state plans to create a database which tracks repeat theft and organized crime offenders while prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law. Moody added she and Gov. Ron DeSantis are working to ensure the state "doesn't become California or Minnesota."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gazette

Newsom’s endless COVID mandates spawned California’s looting crime wave, officials say

California's smash-and-grab robbery nightmare is directly tied to Gov. Gavin Newsom's continuing state of emergency declarations, according to the Orange County sheriff. The California Judicial Council imposed a zero-bail system in response to Newsom's March 2020 executive order that imposed a yearlong lockdown, which became the most stringent in the nation. A chain reaction ensued, pushed along by district attorneys in the two hardest-hit cities, San Francisco and Los Angeles, who have refused to file stiff charges. The prosecutors are emboldened by support from Newsom, the Legislature, and local politicians, critics say.
CALIFORNIA STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Organized retail crime wave 'traumatizing' US workers

Amid a surge in organized shoplifting, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry has said that the crime wave is ?traumatizing? employees and making hiring and keeping staff difficult. The retailer is not the only outlet targeted by criminals. Organized shoplifting has "increased dramatically" over the last two years, Illinois Attorney General...
RETAIL
siouxlandnews.com

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad. And in...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
citywatchla.com

LA At Top of Violent Crime Wave List

From the Grove adjacent to the World - Famous Farmer’s Market to the Nordstrom’s Department store in the San Fernando Valley and high-end stores in Beverly Hills to other popular locations in communities in and around San Francisco. The aggressive thugs arrive in large groups and swarm popular businesses and steal various items including expensive purses and clothing. At a Home Depot they stole hammers and other items used to break into other stores with expensive merchandise. Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department recently arrested possible suspects as they entered Beverly Hills with tools used to break into businesses. The activity is increasing as we approach the Christmas Season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Motley Fool

Is the Best Buy Crash an Overreaction to the Retail "Crime Wave"?

The stock market sold off Best Buy’s shares after its Q3 earnings report. A rash of brazen shoplifting incidents appear to have spooked investors. The company still gained significantly on a two-year comparison with 2019. Electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) got slammed in the stock market after release of its...
RETAIL
KRON4 News

Holiday Crime: Elderly among the latest victims in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif (KRON) — The San Ramon Police Department announced the recent holiday crime spree taking place all over the Bay Area is also targeting elderly individuals. On Sunday, an elderly woman walking along Cinnamon Ridge Road at around 12:15 p.m. was robbed after another woman in her 30s distracted her by using a […]
SAN RAMON, CA
Lawrence Post

“Just bought 500 more cards. 60×500 is $30k. I’m gonna be rich”, Man sold more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards after he advertised them on his social media accounts

The 23-year-old man is now accused of selling more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. The man reportedly advertised the fake vaccination cards on Facebook for $75 each. He reportedly purchased the cards through a foreign online marketplace in June and then started advertising them on his social media accounts. The 23-year-old man was formally charged on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

