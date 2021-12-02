Wealthy and elderly new targets in California crime wave

From the Grove adjacent to the World - Famous Farmer’s Market to the Nordstrom’s Department store in the San Fernando Valley and high-end stores in Beverly Hills to other popular locations in communities in and around San Francisco. The aggressive thugs arrive in large groups and swarm popular businesses and steal various items including expensive purses and clothing. At a Home Depot they stole hammers and other items used to break into other stores with expensive merchandise. Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department recently arrested possible suspects as they entered Beverly Hills with tools used to break into businesses. The activity is increasing as we approach the Christmas Season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO