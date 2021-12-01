ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rangers can't pay Kakko like how the Devils paid Hughes, can they?

By Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRangers general manager Chris Drury always knew he was going to have some work to do, figuring out a fair contract for third-year forward Kaapo Kakko, the No....

The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Hughes, Third Jerseys & More

In this edition of New Jersey Devils news and rumors, we’ll go over Jack Hughes returning to practice in a limited capacity. A look at the Devils releasing their first alternate uniform in franchise history. Plus, Shakir Mukhamadullin possibly extending his contract with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL. Finally, line combinations from yesterday’s practice before the Devils take on the Minnesota Wild tomorrow at the Prudential Center. Let’s get into the latest news.
Yardbarker

Rangers Panarin on his fine for Marchand glove toss: “I don’t like that guy”

Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
New York Post

Devils whipped by Sharks in Jack Hughes’ return to lineup

NEWARK, N.J. — Sharks’ leading scorer Timo Meier scored twice, James Reimer made 32 saves and San Jose defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Tuesday night. Noah Gregor, Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, who have started their five-game road trip at 2-0. Tomas Tatar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Devils#Nhl Draft
allaboutthejersey.com

The Devils Need to End the ‘Hughes as a Winger’ Experiment Now

About 72 hours ago, Devils fans were feeling pretty good about themselves. The Devils were coming off a convincing win over the Flyers, the team reported that their star center Jack Hughes was set to return from injury, and, just hours later, news broke that the very same Jack Hughes was signing a deal to lock him into New Jersey at $8M a season until 2030. The vibes were soaring in New Jersey. The team had their top two centers locked down for the foreseeable future, the Devils had largely weathered the absence of Hughes for about 20% of the season, and they were in position to seize on the return of their most dynamic playmaker to vault into the heart of the 2021-22 schedule on their best foot.
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

A Kaapo Kakko offer sheet is a legitimate concern for the Rangers

The New York Rangers are expected to have roughly around $11.6 to 12 million in available cap space next season if the ceiling does indeed climb to $82.5 million. They will have 16 players under contract (8 F, 7 D, and 1 G). Chris Drury will be tasked with finding a new backup goalie, and at least five forwards. Of course, among those are their own key free agents; Ryan Strome (UFA), Kevin Rooney (UFA), Kaapo Kakko (RFA), Sammy Blais (RFA), and Julien Gauthier (RFA).
New York Post

Kaapo Kakko’s Rangers future hinges more on Ryan Strome than Jack Hughes

So, no, The Post can report in the aftermath of Jack Hughes’ eight-year, $64 million contract extension the 2019 first-overall pick signed with the Devils on Tuesday that there have not yet been talks between the Rangers and 2019 second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko’s representatives regarding the Finn’s second contract. As...
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Rumors: Jeff Gorton in Montreal doesn’t make Vitali Kravtsov trade any more likely

The New York Rangers are going to trade disgruntled prospect Vitali Kravtsov at some point this season or at the NHL Draft. The Montreal Canadiens are floundering and have just cleaned house and hired former Blueshirts GM Jeff Gorton to run hockey ops. With the Habs in need of restocking the shelves and looking at a possible rebuild, it has many thinking he will come knocking on the Rangers door for Kravtsov.
FanSided

Does the Hughes contract mean trouble for the Rangers and Kaapo Kakko?

The New York Rangers are headed toward a salary cap squeeze and it was made just a little more interesting when the Devils signed Jack Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. Hughes was in the last year of his three-year entry level contract and this means he will be with the Devils through 2030.
New York Post

The Rangers can’t know what they have in Nils Lundkvist, Libor Hajek by using them like this

Sign up here to get Inside the Rangers delivered to your inbox each Tuesday morning. I’m not sure I understand what the Rangers are doing with Nils Lundkvist, Libor Hajek, Patrik Nemeth, Jarred Tinordi and Zac Jones, which essentially means I don’t get how management and the coaching staff are dealing with the club’s third pair options. Let’s take a look at the biggest conundrums:
New York Post

Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko extends point streak despite lineup switch

Part of the reason why Kaapo Kakko has been able to get into an offensive groove lately is because his spot in the lineup hasn’t changed, the Finnish winger has said. When Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome and Kakko have all been active on the Rangers’ roster, head coach Gerard Gallant had consistently deployed those three on a line together — until the Rangers’ 4-1 victory over the Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.
nhltraderumor.com

Jack Hughes signs eight-year extension with the Devils

The New Jersey Devils have locked up their #1 overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry draft and signed Jack Hughes to an eight-year $64 million extension. The signing is a big risk for the Devils as the often injured forward has played in only 119 career NHL games, registering 20 goals and 55 points.
prohockeyrumors.com

New Jersey Devils Extend Jack Hughes

The New Jersey Devils have locked up the potential face of their franchise, signing Jack Hughes to an eight-year extension that will kick in next season. The deal comes just as Hughes is set to return to the lineup tonight after a long injury layoff. The $64MM contract will carry an average annual value of $8MM, making him the team’s highest-paid forward and locking him up through the 2029-30 season. Hughes was set to become a restricted free agent for the first time next summer.
NBC Sports

How alarming is it that the Bruins can't beat any of the NHL's best?

The Boston Bruins are not in a horrible spot in the Eastern Conference and Atlanta Division standings through their first 15 games (9-6-0) of the 2021-22 NHL season. There is one concern that hasn't been alleviated. In fact, it's gotten worse. The Bruins are having an awful time beating good...
Mercury News

Sharks can’t muster any offense, lose to New York Rangers

The Sharks received the same level of goaltending Friday night at Madison Square Garden as they did earlier in their road trip in wins over the Chicago Blackhawks, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders. They just didn’t have the offense. The Sharks were unable to beat Igor Shesterkin through...
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail 'Canes 5-2

It’s the first meeting between the Sabres and Hurricanes since Nov. 14, 2019. That night, Carolina emerged victorious in OT, 5-4, at KeyBank Center. Tonight, Buffalo debuts a new goalie - Malcolm Subban, acquired Thursday from the Chicago Blackhawks.
