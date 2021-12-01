The Rangers can't pay Kakko like how the Devils paid Hughes, can they?

About 72 hours ago, Devils fans were feeling pretty good about themselves. The Devils were coming off a convincing win over the Flyers, the team reported that their star center Jack Hughes was set to return from injury, and, just hours later, news broke that the very same Jack Hughes was signing a deal to lock him into New Jersey at $8M a season until 2030. The vibes were soaring in New Jersey. The team had their top two centers locked down for the foreseeable future, the Devils had largely weathered the absence of Hughes for about 20% of the season, and they were in position to seize on the return of their most dynamic playmaker to vault into the heart of the 2021-22 schedule on their best foot.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO