ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline Stars in Alfonso Cuarón’s thriller

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has ordered “Disclaimer,” a new original series from the multi-Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón (Golden Lion Award-winning “Roma,” “Gravity,” “Children of Men”) through his production company Esperanto Filmoj. The psychological thriller will star multi-award-winning and internationally acclaimed actors Cate...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman Wanted To Drop Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’ After Casting Backlash But Aaron Sorkin Wouldn’t Let Her

One of the most talked-about films of this fall, “Being the Ricardos,” has gone through quite a rollercoaster ride over the past year. Now, it’s being discussed as a serious Oscar contender, with stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem being mentioned as potential Best Actress and Best Actor nominees, respectively. But when those two were initially announced as the stars of Aaron Sorkin’s film, film fans were confused, with some being upset by the choices. And Kidman heard that outrage.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Actor Corey Hawkins Says Working with Denzel Washington Pushed Him

Actor Corey Hawkins has been making a name for himself in Hollywood after getting a few noteworthy roles in films in the last couple of years. Hawkins first breakout role in “Straight Outta Compton,” where he played rap group N.W.A’s Dr. Dre. Then the Juilliard-trained actor got roles in “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Walking Dead,” “In the Heights,” and now the film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring opposite of Denzel Washington.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Sparks Brothers’ Ron and Russell Mael on ‘Annette,’ Edgar Wright’s Doc and Their Delayed Hollywood Career

Ron and Russell Mael didn’t intend for 2021 to be the year they conquered Hollywood, but there’s serendipity in what wound up happening. The brothers, known for their longtime work in the band Sparks, found themselves overcoming decades of false starts in the movie business with not one but two highly acclaimed films. First up was Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” detailing their rise from an obscure duo to influencing some of today’s most significant artists – all the while avoiding super stardom. (Their “underdog” reputation is part of the charm of the pair, although it might be hard to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdman
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
David Levine
Person
Kevin Kline
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Emmanuel Lubezki
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cam Gigandet Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Cam Gigandet has signed with APA in all areas. Most recently with ICM Partners, Gigandet starred opposite Michael B. Jordan and Guy Pearce in writer Taylor Sheridan’s Amazon action thriller Without Remorse, based on Tom Clancy’s bestselling novel. Other major film credits include the original Twilight vampire movie, playing Peter Sarsgaard’s right-hand henchman in Antoine Fuqua’s MGM remake of The Magnificent Seven, and starring in the sports action drama Never Back Down. Gigandet’s movie appearances include the fantasy action drama Priest, starring opposite Cher and Christina Aguilera in the musical drama Burlesque, The Roommate and appearing opposite Emma Stone in the romantic comedy Easy A. On the TV front, he appeared in the Audience Network crime drama Ice, the CBS crime drama series Reckless, and a break out role on The O.C. as Volchok, Marissa Cooper’s bad-news boyfriend. Gigandet got his start with recurring roles on The Young and the Restless and Greg Berlanti’s WB drama Jack & Bobby.  He joins an APA roster that includes Melissa Leo, Kate Bosworth, Gary Oldman, Mel Gibson, Mary J. Blige, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Tyrese Gibson, Ronny Chieng and Eddie Izzard. Gigandet is also repped by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Joey Stanton at Vybe Trybe.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Cate Blanchett Movie 'Tár' From Director Todd Field Sets Release Date

Earlier this year, it was reported that Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine) would be starting in a new film from director Todd Field (In The Bedroom), Tár, the Oscar-nominated director’s first feature film in over 15 years. Now, thanks to a report for Deadline, we now know more about the film’s plot, as well as who will be starring alongside Blanchett in the project, and the film’s expected release date.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY Trailer Features Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman And David Strathairn

Searchlight Pictures has released the brand-new trailer for director Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY. When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Documentary#The Multi Academy Award#Golden Globe#Bafta Award#Roma#Esperanto#Apple Original Film#Apple Studios
arcamax.com

Cate Blanchett's 'absolutely chuffed' to be Adele's style icon

Cate Blanchett is "absolutely chuffed" to be Adele's fashion muse. The 'Carol' star is happy to be admired for her sartorial choices by the 'Easy On Me' singer after she name-checked the actress in her '73 Questions' interview with Vogue magazine last month. The 52-year-old actress told Porter magazine: "I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Before the Cameras Even Roll, “A Movie Lives or Dies by Casting”

Francine Maisler tends to shy away from the spotlight. The casting director favored by some of the industry’s most sought-after directors is a master of assembling unforgettable ensembles of both stars and unknowns, but still feels a bit uncomfortable being named The Hollywood Reporter‘s inaugural Casting Director of the Year. It’s not that she’s ungrateful, she was quick to tell THR recently; rather, “I’m very in-the-moment … I’ve got a job at hand that I need to do right now, that I’m casting, and anything that takes me away from that task doesn’t seem important to me.” (Right now, at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

“Nightmare Alley” Press Nightmare as Stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett MIA, Director Del Toro Combined Into Group Q&A

Today’s virtual press junket for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” turned into a nightmare. Both stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett are completely MIA and not participating. Cooper was never on the docket, Blanchett was. But she was up at 3:30 this morning and Zoomed in from London for the Q&A after the premiere at Alice Tully Hall, so she’s probably sleeping now. Still, it’s kind of crazy that the film’s two big stars aren’t doing press.
MOVIES
/Film

Nightmare Alley Review: Guillermo Del Toro's Carnival Noir Is Stylish As Hell, With A Standout Cate Blanchett Performance

Stan Carlisle walks away from a house on fire and ends up at a carnival. This is how Guillermo del Toro's gorgeous noir "Nightmare Alley" begins, setting the mood for a wickedly enjoyable tale of freak shows, dark and stormy nights, innocent dames, morally bankrupt schemers, and a femme fatale to die for. Adapted from the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham and the delectably dark 1947 film adaptation starring Tyrone Power, del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" is a carnival funhouse of earthly horrors.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Carter Burwell Mines Thriller Genre for ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Score

Carter Burwell has scored 19 of the movies of Joel and Ethan Coen, including such classics as “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski” and “No Country for Old Men,” yet he’s never been nominated for a major industry award for any of that music. That could change this year with his dark and disturbing sounds for Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. What did Joel say he was looking for in the music? One thing he knew he didn’t want: He didn’t want it to be Scottish. It’s all shot on soundstages, and fairly surreal ones, and that’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Graham Greene (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family. Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Queer Films Could Sweep Awards as ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Flee’ Gain Momentum

While the years following 2016’s “Moonlight” have been surprisingly fruitful for high-quality queer film, one might not know it from glancing at Oscar nominations from years past. Last year, Céline Sciamma’s luminous period romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” was not even selected as France’s official entry for Best International Feature, despite provoking universal critical reverence. “Parasite” rightfully swept the 2019 ceremony, its double win for Best Picture and Best International left no hope for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.” The year before that was a bit of an anomaly, with three queer films earning Best Picture nominations,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Red Notice’ and ‘True Story’ Star Chris Diamantopoulos Won’t Give Up Roles Without a Fight

Red Notice just became Netflix’s most watched movie of all time, and since its release on Nov. 24, the Kevin Hart-led miniseries True Story has topped the streamer’s domestic charts. The common thread between these two hit Netflix properties is that Chris Diamantopoulos plays a key antagonist in both. Starting with Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice, Diamantopoulos’ character, Sotto Voce, is an arms dealer who possesses the second of the three priceless (and fictional) eggs that once belonged to Cleopatra. The character was originally written to be South American, but as a Canadian actor of Greek descent, Diamantopoulos felt more...
MOVIES
CNN

Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire

(CNN) — While promoting his new Spider-Man film, Tom Holland confirmed he has another big role coming. In an interview on the red carpet for an event promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, Holland casually told reporters "Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire." "The script came in about a...
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
People

Lady Gaga Named Best Actress by New York Film Critics Circle for House of Gucci

The 35-year-old star was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) Friday as she was named best actress for 2021 for her performance in House of Gucci. In her big-screen followup to 2018's A Star Is Born (which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress), Gaga plays the real-life Patrizia Reggiani who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy