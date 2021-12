(Newark, NJ) — In a game that was delayed almost 30 minutes due to heavy traffic, in the end the Wild figured out away to get both points from the Devils in a 3-2 shootout victory. The bus carrying the majority of the team was delayed getting to the Prudential Center due to traffic which moved the start of the game from 6:08 P-M to 6:33 P-M. The delay didn’t phase the Wild however as Ryan Hartman and Nico Sturm gave them a 2-0 lead after one period.

