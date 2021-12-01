Running a 3.2M vCPU HPC Workload on AWS with YellowDog

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2021– Wednesday, at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced two new initiatives designed to make machine learning more accessible for anyone interested in learning and experimenting with the technology. The AWS AI & ML Scholarship is a new education and scholarship program aimed at preparing underrepresented and underserved students globally for careers in machine learning. The program uses AWS DeepRacer and the new AWS DeepRacer Student League to teach students foundational machine learning concepts by giving them hands-on experience training machine learning models for autonomous race cars, while providing educational content centered on machine learning fundamentals. AWS is further increasing access to machine learning through Amazon SageMaker Studio Lab, which gives everyone access to a no-cost version of Amazon SageMaker—an AWS service that helps customers build, train, and deploy machine learning models.

