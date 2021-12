Well, I’m disappointed. Jon Gray was a very obvious fit for the Cubs, even in the current period where 2022 is not a “ball out for it” year, and he ain’t coming. There haven’t been many free agents who’ve signed elsewhere that I specifically wanted for the Cubs, but Gray was one of them. I’m chapped. When Kevin Gausman gets 5/$110 million from the Blue Jays, I don’t really take that as any kind of referendum on what the Cubs did or didn’t do this offseason. He would’ve been a stretch for them at this moment in time, logically speaking.

