ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil rises on views OPEC+ may pause supply addition amid Omicron fears

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing the previous day’s losses, on expectations OPEC+ may pause supply additions amid growing concern the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could weigh on the global economy and fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 48 cents,...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktoo.org

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

After months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest monthly decline in prices since the start...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Biden Official Heckled by Oil Group After Urging Shale Boost

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told shale explorers on Monday that the government already has done its part to lower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Is Surging

The commodity market is surging in early December. Brent has gained over 2% and is currently trading at $71.35. Investors are processing bad news from Saudi Arabia, which raised prices for January. It may mean that Saudis believe that the demand is stable and will remain stable in the foreseeable future. That's why they are not afraid to raise oil prices. It's a good signal for the commodity market.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks roar as Omicron fears ease, Oil rallies, Nat Gas tumbles, Gold struggles, Bitcoin crash aftermath

US stocks are quickly getting their groove back as Omicron worries ease as the early COVID data shows cases remain mild in nature. Even on a day when a cruise ship reports at least 17 passengers tested positive for COVID, cruise ship stocks are soaring higher. The US economy with the help of rising vaccination totals will continue to reopen as people learn to live with the COVID.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed by nearly 5% on Monday on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as some OPEC member countries signaled confidence in the market. Reports in South Africa said Omicron...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Wti Oil#Omicron#Reuters
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue To Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps...
TRAFFIC
thebalance.com

Omicron and OPEC+ Put a Brake on Rising Gas Prices

Gas prices eased a bit in the past week, and analysts say motorists are apt to benefit from even lower prices in coming weeks, barring any cataclysmic event. A gallon of unleaded gas on average dropped 4 cents in the week through Monday, reaching $3.35, the lowest price since Oct. 20, AAA said. Much of the slump resulted from a sharp decline in oil prices after omicron—the latest variant of the coronavirus—set off a wave of new restrictions around the globe that could crimp oil demand. Oil prices generally account for roughly half the price of retail gasoline.
TRAFFIC
wincountry.com

China’s Nov. soybean imports up on month, boosted by U.S. cargoes

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s soybean imports rose sharply in November from the previous month, as more shipments from the United States arrived during the peak North American export season, customs data showed on Tuesday. The world’s top buyer of soybeans brought in 8.57 million tonnes in November, up 68% from...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher as concerns over the omicron variant ease, Saudis raises prices for some buyers

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with news that the omicron variant may not lead to severe cases of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia's move to lift crude prices for some buyers providing support. The Saudi move "portrays confidence in the markets but it doesn't alter the uncertain outlook in any way," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The most bullish thing for oil prices is that omicron is "reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate." January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) rose $3.23, or 4.9%, to settle at $69.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Europe open: Shares rise as Omicron fears ease, oil prices up

European shares made a positive start at the opening on Monday after a bumpy ride last week and despite data showing a collapse in German factory orders in October. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.72% in early deals with all major regional bourses tracking the rise. Stocks in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC+ output increase adds to Goldman's bullish oil market view

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said current oil price levels offer 'compelling' opportunities for investors to reposition for an ongoing structural bull market and OPEC's decision to increase output only supports this upbeat view. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Mixed, Investors Digest Surprise OPEC+ Decision to Increase Supply

Investing.com – Oil was mixed Friday morning in Asia, extending gains after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) decided to leave its supply addition plans unchanged at its latest meeting. However, the black liquid was still set for a sixth week of declines. Brent oil futures...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy