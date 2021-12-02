ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local car dealership named among best in the country

By fox8webcentral
 5 days ago

(WJW) – A local car dealership has been named among the best in the country.

Bob Serpentini, of Serpentini Chevrolet, is among the nominees up for the “Time Dealer of the Year Award.” It’s one of the industry’s most prestigious honors for successful professionals who also demonstrate a commitment to community service.

Serpentini is grateful, but he attributes much of his success to his employees.

“While they nominated me, it’s really about a group effort and it’s what my people and I do in the community. They are such a driving force behind it, my employees, and they’re so great to work with and they’re very involved in the community. They get out, they get involved with the schools, the local clubs and that’s a big part of it,” Serpentini said.

Serpentini is one of the 47 dealer nominees across the country who will be honored at the 105th Annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas on March 11.

Comments / 6

Nmmop
4d ago

After each car sale,Bob's son will take you out to the "Service Department " & give you a little extra bonus... wink, wink.

Reply
2
 

