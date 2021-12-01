ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bocanegra: Atlanta United receiving “quite a bit of interest” in Ezequiel Barco

Cover picture for the articleThe offseason is upon us, which means Silly Season is rapidly approaching. With the various transfer windows set to open in...

dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 2021 ins and outs: Attackers

In part three of our In’s and Out’s series, we close out the squad by looking at the all important attacking midfielders/wingers/forwards and giving our chances of who might stay and who might go. Marcelino Moreno. Rob: When we talk about styles of play, it’s hard not to focus on...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Four thoughts on the state of Atlanta United heading into the 2021 offseason

Another Atlanta United season has come and gone with mixed results and an array of emotions. I decided it was best to let some time pass after the NYCFC playoff match before signing off with my thoughts column for the year. Let’s face it, there’s not much positive to say about that match and there was no point in being reactionary after such a poor showing and bitter ending to what was a complicated season. Instead, I felt it would be wise to take the week to cool off and come back with some final thoughts on the overall season itself and what the team needs to do in the offseason to improve upon what it has started to build in 2021.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United parts with both reserve goalkeepers as part of year-end roster moves

Atlanta United announced it’s annual year-end roster moves Wednesday, notably declining options on both of it’s reserve goalkeepers as well as midfielder Mo Adams and striker Cubo Torres. Per the club’s press release this morning:. Atlanta United today announced its year-end roster moves ahead of the 2022 MLS season. In...
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United's Academy teams head to California for MLS NEXT Fest

The U-15s, U-16s and U-17s are set to represent the 5-Stripes at the inaugural MLS NEXT Fest in Norco, California, Friday, Dec. 3 through Tuesday, Dec. 7. The 5-day event, which will feature 300 of the best youth teams across the U.S. and Canada, is an opportunity for North America’s top prospects to be seen by college, national team and professional coaches.
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United makes roster moves, with one surprise

Atlanta United announced its season-ending roster moves Wednesday, and there was one surprise. The option on the contract for goalkeeper Alec Kann, one of the first players signed by the squad in the 2016 expansion draft, wasn’t exercised by the club. But a person with knowledge said the club hopes to sign him as a free agent. Kann, a native of Decatur, has 24 appearances in league games for the team and has proved to be an excellent starter or backup. The 31-year-old has made more than 100 appearances across all competitions as a pro.
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United 2 joining new MLS league in 2023

Atlanta United 2 will move from the USL Championship into a new league, MLS NEXT Pro, in 2023. MLS announced the teams that will compose the league on Monday. The new league’s goal is to create an “integrated player pathway from MLS NEXT through to MLS first teams” by serving as a bridge from the Academies into the professional system.
MLS
ClutchPoints

Atlanta United break MLS transfer fee record with latest signing

A quality, young talent is headed to the MLS. Atlanta United have splashed out on an MLS record transfer fee of $16 million for Argentine international Thiago Almada, having agreed to terms with Velez Sarsfield over the move, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer will go through in February of...
MLS
BBC

Transfer news: United interested in Vlahovic

Manchester United have joined a number of clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle, in wanting to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. (Mail), external. Paris St-Germain have held talks with Zinedine Zidane as they prepare for the possibility of manager Mauricio Pochettino joining United. (Le Parisien, via Metro), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa has surgery

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia, according to the team Tuesday. Sosa made 25 appearances for the MLS club during the regular season and also started its playoff loss against NYC FC. The club said the timeline to return is to be determined. The...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Velez Sarsfield agree to sale of Thiago Almada to Atlanta United for MLS record $16 million

Update: To everyone’s surprise, Atlanta United went on record tonight clarifying that the club has not agreed to acquire Thiago Almada yet. Here’s their statement:. So, Velez is ready to accept Atlanta United’s terms of the deal and seem eager to push it across the line, but Atlanta United wants to wait. It’s worth noting that Almada would arrive as a Designated Player, which as of this writing would push Atlanta over the allowed threshold in MLS. That factor could influence negotiations for Ezequiel Barco, so holding off for now makes sense. Or, if reported interest never materializes into an acceptable bid, the team could retain Barco. Dirty South Soccer understands the team holds the terms of the current deal in hand until early 2022, and can execute the transaction at a time of its choosing.
MLS

