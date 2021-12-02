Remains of missing woman found

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.The 18-year-old was missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.The family of Ms McLeod has been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said. Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday evening two men from Plymouth had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The...

