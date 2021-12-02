Remains of missing woman found

(FOX 9) - The remains of the missing 33-year-old Wisconsin mother of four were found Saturday morning after more than two months of searching, according to the family. Christian Aid Ministries volunteers and family members found the remains of Ashley Miller Carlson during their search efforts around 9 a.m. Saturday near the area where authorities found her car in Graces Lake after she went missing, according to Justin Terch, president of Applied Professional Services, a Duluth-based investigation firm that the family retained in late October.
