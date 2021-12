Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is firing back against the former state Supreme Court Justice investigating last year’s elections. An attorney for Genrich is asking a Waukesha County judge to throw out a petition filed by Michael Gableman demanding that Genrich and Madison’s mayor submit to closed-door questioning about their use of money provided by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for election administration. Gableman’s petition calls for the mayors to be arrested if they fail to comply. Genrich adds that his office has already released 20-thousand pages of documents to Gableman. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued her own statement saying that she would be willing to testify in public before a legislative committee.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO