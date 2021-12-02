ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Thompson: Beth Troutman in Studio

By johnmoore1110
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBySZ_0dBk3Rc200

Beth Troutman joins Bo Thompson talking about the mini leg lamps that have appeared in the studio, the shortage of Santa’s helpers who dress up like Santa Claus, and the latest on the deadly high school shooting in Oxford Michigan.

WBTAM/WBTFM

Bo Thompson: Media Analyst Dr. Robert Thompson

Our media analyst Dr. Robert Thompson joins Bo Thompson with news of the Beatles biography "Get Back" coming to Disney Plus over the Thanksgiving holiday, the high ratings for last year's Macy's Day Virtual Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Dr. Thompson's surprise to see Christmas TV specials popping up before Thanksgiving.
ENTERTAINMENT
WBTAM/WBTFM

Bo Thompson: Brad Borders of Purple Heart Homes

Vice President of Outreach at Purple Heart Homes Brad Borders joins Bo Thompson talking about infrastructure improvements that have been made to Richard's Coffee Shop in Mooresville where veterans regularly gather, Purple Heart Homes tiny homes projects, a look at how the organization got started, and their mission.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Bo Thompson: Sean O’Connell Movie Review

Cinema Blend's Sean O'Connell joins Bo Thompson with his take on the new director's cut of Rocky IV, a huge Disney Plus promotion, and the new Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer is released, as the franchise returns to its roots.
MOVIES
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

