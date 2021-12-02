ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Looked Stunning As She Dropped Gems On ‘Tamron Hall Show’: ‘I Feel Amazing’

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UmHP_0dBk3KgB00

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Mary J. Blige visited the Tamron Hall Show earlier this week where she dropped major gems about looking and feeling amazing.

Donning an all-black look including a black blazer, black turtleneck, and a pop of color with dangly earrings and red pointy nails, the singer opened up to show host, Tamron Hall, about accepting herself as she is. “I’m sure, I’m not cocky, I’m not arrogant. But I’ve earned the right to say some things. I’ve earned the right to say, I feel amazing,” she told Tamron. The show’s host then asked the entertainer if she’s able to be herself now in the space of creating a new album, to which Mary replied, “One hundred percent.”

She continued, “The reason why I say I feel amazing is not because everyday is a great day and I always wake up feeling and looking like this [with] hair and makeup. It’s because when I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom.”

Check out the quick video as posted by her hairstylist, Tym Wallace, below.

And not only is Mary J. feeling and looking amazing, but she also has two new singles, “Amazing” and “Hello Gorgeous” dropping this Friday! Taking to Instagram, the Power Book II actress shared the news, posting both singles’ cover art along with a caption teasing Friday’s drop. “ Double Singles, Double the Heat,” she captioned the posts. “Amazing x Good Morning Gorgeous both coming 12/3. Pre-save today!”

Here’s the “Amazing” photo where Mary indeed looks AMAZING as she rocked an all-gold look including a fur jacket, lingerie, gold hoop earrings, dramatic necklaces and her blonde locks in tight curls pulled to one side of her face.

And here’s the art for “Hello Gorgeous”, where Mary rocked a sexy black cut-out top and rocked her signature blonde locks in tight curls.

uwfvoyager.com

Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ turns 27

“All I really want is to be happy and to find a love that’s mine.”. By 1994, a 22-year-old Mary J. Blige had cemented her role as everyone’s homegirl from around the way who went through and felt the same things as us. After releasing her triple-platinum debut album, “What’s the 411?” in 1992, Blige brought forth a new sound, look and level of emotional depth that would ultimately make the Bronx native the spokesperson for those who were living under storm clouds on a daily basis.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Power Book II's Mary J. Blige Dishes About Monet's Reignited Former Flame

Who’s in the mood for a little raspberry swirl cheesecake? At the end of Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost, Mary J. Blige‘s Monet was summoned to Junior’s, a Brooklyn cheesecake emporium she used to frequent with an old flame. And that old flame — and fellow lover of the aforementioned cheesecake flavor — turned out to be Mecca, the seriously scary baddie introduced in the Season 2 premiere. Though earlier in the episode we watched Mecca break a man’s hand, finger by finger, the villain seemed like a lovestruck teen all over again the moment he entered Monet’s orbit. So what kind of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
