Mild Thursday in upper 50s before weekend cooldown

By Tom Skilling
 5 days ago

Wet weekend leads to windy and cold Monday

The coldest air of the season is riding into the Chicago area Monday on powerful wind gusts. Temps are to hold steady or fall slowly through the remainder of Monday amid powerful wind gusts likely to top 40 mph frequently. Wet weekend. The weekend saw Chicago area’s first measurable precipitation...
Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In Nearly 10 Months Early Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday will start out with the coldest temperatures in nearly 10 months, and the coldest so far this season, in the single digits and teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind chills Tuesday morning will be near zero degrees in a few spots, thanks to a breezy west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow flurries will be possible for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 20s. A high of 24 degrees in Chicago will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the teens for Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be cold with low 20s in the morning and mid 30s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday and Friday will be milder with areas of rain possible. Some snow mixed with rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday morning. Look for low 40s this weekend. The long-range outlook shows above average temperatures returning for much of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for flurries. High 24°. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 35°.
Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Tuesday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s going to be a chance for snow on Wednesday morning and at this time it doesn’t look like the chance for snow is going to be very high. But I can’t guarantee it.  In fact model data is all over the place from run to run. Just this morning, our in house IBM weather model has gone from just a dusting to more than an inch of snow for Wednesday morning from one run to the next. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So what do I think is going to happen? I don’t think we will see much in the...
Denver weather: Mild days before a chance for snow Friday

Denver is already beginning Tuesday, nearly 30 degrees warmer than Monday. A stretch of mild and pleasant weather will be in the Mile High City over the next few days. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 50 degrees on Tuesday under cloudy skies that will clear in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will dip to 28 degrees. Light snow is possible in the mountains and so too are gusty winds.
Chicago Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a bitter cold day. Tuesday’s temperatures are in the lower teens with wind chills near zero. The cold lurks this afternoon as highs reach the 20s with “feels like” temps in the teens. Welp… there it is… feels like -1° in DeKalb. Wind chills for many at or near 0° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6rRwsAwT8X — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 7, 2021 There’s a limited chance for light snow or flurries later in the day. High temperatures reach above the freezing mark by Wednesday.
