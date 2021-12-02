ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State board considers widespread emergency water restrictions

By Bay City News
sfbayca.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia water regulators have proposed new emergency drought regulations that would prohibit a wide range of wasteful water behaviors for the entire state. On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board released a draft of the regulations that would prohibit “excessive” irrigation, ban the use of potable water for street cleaning...

