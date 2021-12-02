ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

State collects over $1.5 million from first month of sports betting, online gambling

By Andrew Masse
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) - Over a month after sports betting and online gaming fully launched here in Connecticut, the state is seeing some positive results come their way. State officials announced Wednesday that, between the soft launch on October 12 and October 31, Connecticut collected about $513,000 from sports betting and approximately $1.7...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
corpmagazine.com

Michigan Operators Report $134 Million in Internet Gaming, Online Sports Betting for October

DETROIT – Michigan commercial and tribal internet casino gaming and online sports betting operators reported $134 million combined total gross internet gaming receipts and gross internet sports betting receipts for October. The October results were 6.3% higher than September numbers. Commercial and tribal operators’ internet gaming gross receipts for October...
MICHIGAN STATE
thekatynews.com

Sports Betting Online: What Profit You Can Get

Sports betting is one of the most profitable businesses around the world today. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this business has only flourished. Today, passionate gamblers are trying to obtain free bonus slots to enjoy a more intriguing betting experience. But that is not all. The profit you can make here is humongous. That is the reason more individuals are trying their hand at it every day.
GAMBLING
ctnewsjunkie.com

A Month of Online Gambling Has Netted Connecticut $1.7M in Revenue

Less than a month of newly-legalized sports betting and online gambling in Connecticut generated more than $1.7 million in revenue for the state’s coffers, Gov. Ned Lamont announced this week. From the soft launch in mid-October through the end of that month, the state recorded about $513,000 in sports betting...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
bronx.com

The State Of Play For Online Gambling In New York

There are exciting times ahead for the city that never sleeps. Changes to gambling laws mean that, with a favorable wind, New Yorkers will be able to place online bets on the Super Bowl 2022. Many people would say that it is high time New York caught up, after all, online legal gambling has been around for a few years now and it’s not like New York to be behind the times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

Sports Betting and NJ’s Record-setting Online Gaming Industry

Online gambling was launched in New Jersey in 2013, and has since enjoyed tremendous success and growth over the past eight years. In 2018, the industry was taken to the next level with the legalization of sports betting, which has vaulted the Garden State to the top of the food chain when it comes to online gaming as a whole.
GAMBLING
Hartford Business

CT took in $1.7M from legalized gambling, betting in Oct.

Connecticut collected roughly $1.7 million during the first month of legalized online gambling and sports betting, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday. Between the Oct. 12 “soft launch” of online gaming and Oct. 31, the state collected approximately $513,000 from sports wagering — which opened separately on Oct. 25 — and $1.2 million from online casino gaming. The proceeds will be deposited into Connecticut’s general fund.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GamingToday

The Future of Online Gambling: Bet Slips With Casino Games

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Although sports betting is fast-growing and profitable, online casinos remain more profitable. According to Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim, who delivered the keynote at the SBC Summit North America in New Jersey on Wednesday, igaming revenues are seven times larger than sports betting revenues. So, online casinos are a massive growth opportunity for sportsbooks that can integrate the two.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Online Gambling#Wfsb#Icasino
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Casinos Rake In Over $160 Million In November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos hauled in more than $160 million in revenue last month, a 23-percent increase over the revenues they generated last November, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Monday. Over $67 million of those revenues, or over 41 percent, were contributed to the state’s coffers, up nearly $13.5 million compared to the $53.7 million contributed to the state for the same time last year. The state’s casinos generated nearly $49 million for the Education Trust Fund, about $10 million more than the roughly $39 million contributed to the ETF in November 2020. The largest share of casino revenues came from MGM National Harbor, which had $67.9 in revenues, up more than $12 million (or 22.7 percent) over the same period last year. The next biggest share was from Live! Casino & hotel, which generated $58 million, a $13 million increase from last November’s total. Horseshoe Casino ($15.7 million), Hollywood Casino ($7 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($6.6 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.9 million) combined to generate the remainder of casino revenues in November.
MARYLAND STATE
Action News Jax

Florida online sports betting loses big in court

Sports betting in Florida has been dealt a major blow. A federal judge’s late-night decision Monday halted sports betting statewide. In an agreement earlier this year, the Seminole Tribe said it would pay the state of Florida $2.5 billion in exchange for control over sports betting. PREVIOUS STORY: Sports betting...
FLORIDA STATE
wrkf.org

Online sports betting set to launch by mid-January 2022 in Louisiana

Four more Louisiana casinos received sports betting licenses Monday, bringing the state’s total number of retail sports betting locations to eight. Online betting also will kick off in about two months, according to Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns. Johns expects the first licenses for online sports betting to be...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Seminole Tribe suspends Florida online sports betting app

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida has shut down its online sports betting app after being dealt its latest legal defeat in a case that has halted a massive expansion of gambling throughout Florida. The tribe on Saturday said it will temporarily stop taking bets on its Hard Rock Sportsbook app in response to a federal appeals court decision rejecting its request to allow wagering to continue as it pursues an appeal. The Friday ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia follows a lower court’s decision to block an agreement between Florida and the Seminoles to allow online sports betting because it violates a federal rule requiring a person to be physically on tribal land when wagering.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Seminole Tribe facing uphill legal battle for online sports betting

The legal fight over sports betting in Florida is intensifying. The Seminole Tribe of Florida is asking a federal judge to put a hold on the ruling that throws out the gambling compact that allows sports betting apps. While no move has been made, the gambling app is still operating...
GAMBLING
CBS Baltimore

2 More Sports Wagering Applications Forwarded To State Committee; Five Casinos On Track To Open Sportsbooks In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more sports wagering licenses have been forwarded to a state committee for final approval, and sportsbooks at five casinos in the state are on track to open this month, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Thursday. The applications from Long Shots, a restaurant and off-track betting facility in Frederick, and Riverboat on the Potomac, an event space with food, off-track betting and lottery games located in Colonial Beach, Va., will be sent to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) for consideration. Riverboat’s sports gambling space will be located in Maryland, the gaming commission said. In...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pending Regulatory Approval, Sportsbook At Horseshoe Casino Could Open Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than six months after sports betting became legal in Maryland, the first bets are expected to be made later this week. This time tomorrow, invited gamblers will be placing bets at the Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Baltimore as part of a controlled demonstration for the gaming officials. It’s the last hurdle before taking bets from the public as soon as Friday. “We expect some very long lines,” said Horseshoe Casino Baltimore general manager Randy Conroy. Finishing touches are underway Monday inside the ground floor of the casino. “We’ll have every game visible,” said Conroy Conroy showed us where bets will be made...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-based Cordish Cos. to sell three casino properties to real estate investment trust, lease them back

The Cordish Cos., the Baltimore-based developer behind Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and Power Plant Live!, will sell its three casino properties to a real estate investment trust that specializes in gaming sites. The deal with Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced Monday, is valued at as much as $1.8 billion, according to a news release sent by the Pennsylvania-headquartered firm. Cordish ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Middletown Press

Dan Haar: State collects $1.7 million in first weeks of online gaming and sports bets

The numbers are in for the first month of online gambling and sports wagering in Connecticut, and it’s too soon to know how the industry is shaping up. Connecticut’s tax coffers gained a total of $1.7 million in the partial month of betting under the new system, on a total of $366 million in wagers. As expected, casino games online were a lot bigger than sports betting, even though sports gloms the headlines.
GAMBLING
New Haven Register

Dan Haar: State collects $1.7 million in first weeks of online gaming and sports bets

The numbers are in for the first month of online gambling and sports wagering in Connecticut, and it’s too soon to know how the industry is shaping up. Connecticut’s tax coffers gained a total of $1.7 million in the partial month of betting under the new system, on a total of $366 million in wagers. As expected, casino games online were a lot bigger than sports betting, even though sports gloms the headlines.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy