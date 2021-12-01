How to become a Legacy Solar Co-op Member

DELAWARE – The Delaware Electric Co-Op is announcing that families who partner with them for their energy are getting a gift back this holiday season. Over $4 million is making its way back to the households that rely on the cooperative for power in their homes. The company tells us if they were a typical utility that money would have been counted as the profit for the company, but because of their unique setup, those funds made it back to their stakeholders which in this case were their 64,000 members.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO