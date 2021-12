Studiocanal’s Red Production Company has secured the rights to Irish novelist John Boyne’s latest critically-acclaimed novel “The Echo Chamber,” after a competitive auction. The novel will become a 10-part returnable series, which Boyne will adapt for screen. Boyne is the author of 2006 novel “The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas,” which has sold more than 11 million copies worldwide and has been adapted for cinema, theatre, ballet and opera. “The Echo Chamber” follows five days in the gilded lives of the Cleverley family as their respective worlds come crashing down. The novel topped the bestseller charts in Ireland on publication...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 HOURS AGO