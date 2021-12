As we approach the end of 2021, all of us at K2 Cyber Security want to wish you and your families the best holiday season and new year, especially after the almost two years of living with the COVID-19 pandemic. This last year was especially challenging as we finally developed a vaccine and thought things were getting back to normal, only to have repeated lockdowns and restrictions on travel. On the IT front, organizations that were forced to accelerate their digital transformation in 2020, found they had to continue to rely on their cloud infrastructure as many of their employees continued to adapt and move to a hybrid work model. Many organizations found that the cyber criminals were working from home as diligently as they expected of their own employees. All types of cyber attacks increased during the pandemic.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO