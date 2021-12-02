ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kevin Hogan: Reverts to practice squad

 5 days ago

Hogan reverted to Tennessee's practice squad Wednesday, per the NFL transactions log. Hogan...

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
‘We’re praying for Trent’: 49ers provide an update, share thoughts on Trenton Cannon’s injury

1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Week 13 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had a scary start. Running back Trenton Cannon went down after a vicious hit while returning the opening kickoff. Injuries during football aren't uncommon. However, seeing a player taken off the field via an ambulance is very concerning.
Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
Sean McDermott did not appreciate Bill Belichick question after loss

Sean McDermott definitely does not want to hear that he gotten beaten by Bill Belichick, even if that is exactly what happened on Monday night. Belichick’s New England Patriots put on a situational football clinic against McDermott’s Buffalo Bills, using throwback schemes to grind out a 14-10 victory in very poor weather conditions at Highmark Stadium.
Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
Gators QB commit Nick Evers comments on the hiring of Billy Napier

The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon. Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well.
