Cade Johnson: Back on Seattle's practice squad

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
Sean McDermott definitely does not want to hear that he gotten beaten by Bill Belichick, even if that is exactly what happened on Monday night. Belichick’s New England Patriots put on a situational football clinic against McDermott’s Buffalo Bills, using throwback schemes to grind out a 14-10 victory in very poor weather conditions at Highmark Stadium.
Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon. Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well.
1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Week 13 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had a scary start. Running back Trenton Cannon went down after a vicious hit while returning the opening kickoff. Injuries during football aren't uncommon. However, seeing a player taken off the field via an ambulance is very concerning.
The Minnesota Vikings pillaged the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 34-31 to register arguably their biggest of the season and resuscitate their flatlining hopes to advance to the NFL Playoffs. Quarterback Kirk Cousins starred for the Vikings, finishing with 341 yards and three touchdowns as he kept pace with Packers...
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has called out recent reports that star running back Dalvin Cook would be out for multiple weeks with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum. While he would not go as far as to comment on what exactly the injury was, he was quick to point out that the report of a confirmed labrum tear is simply untrue.
The Denver Broncos added an emergency quarterback to the roster, signing former seventh-round pick Danny Etling to the practice squad. The Denver Broncos are not about to have a Kendall Hinton 2.0 situation on their hands again. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out against the Eagles due to COVID protocols,...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
