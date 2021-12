A GoFundMe set up for one of the victims of the Oxford High School shooting had raised more than $22,000 in just the first hours. Madisyn Baldwin was 17 years old. “This beautiful, smart, sweet loving girl was tragically taken from us all today leaving a huge hole in all of our hearts and life’s,” her grandmother Jennifer Mosqueeda said in the GoFundMe, which she set up to cover funeral and medical expenses along with lost income during this period of instense grieving. “This horrific day could never have been imagined or planned for.”

