COVID-19: First case of the Omicron variant discovered in the United States

Dr. Anthony Fauci has confirmed that the first Omicron variant has been discovered in California.

The person infected is an American traveler that returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22.

The person tested positive Nov. 29 and is currently quarantined.

Everyone who had contact with the individual has not tested positive for COVID-19.

The person infected is fully vaccinated but Fauci said he doesn’t think they have their booster shot.

The person has exhibited mild symptoms and is already showing an improvement.

Genomic sequencing completed at the University of California showed that the person infected has the Omicron variant.

No known cases of that variant have resulted in reported death yet.

