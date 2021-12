By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new music festival is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. The first annual Pride on the Shore concert is scheduled for June 3 at Stage AE. It will kick off Pride Month. Organizers have not yet announced the lineup of performers, but tickets go on sale Friday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local LGBTQ charity that has not yet been named.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO