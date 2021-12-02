ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

macOS 11.6.1 vs Time Machine

By Will_M
Tidbits
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI posted in macOS 11.6.1 thread, but my problem continues and I’m hoping this will get more visibility. I installed macOS 11.6.1 (and Safari 15.1) on Oct 28. On that date, Time Machine stopped completing its updates, both to a Time Capsule and a dedicated...

talk.tidbits.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

How to manage Time Machine snapshots using Disk Utility in macOS Monterey

Time Machine manages backups by creating snapshots that allow you to peer backward through time to select versions of documents, apps, folders, or other items that were later deleted or modified. Snapshots have a twofold purpose:. They appear to represent all the files on the disk, allowing you to browse...
SOFTWARE
lifewire.com

The 5 Best macOS Monterey Features

The macOS Monterey operating system has an impressive batch of updates aimed at better productivity and connectivity. You might already use some features, including SharePlay and Visual Lookup, on your iPad or iPhone. While the complete list of enhancements is long, this small sample of useful macOS Monterey features could...
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Animoog Z Available Now on iOS and macOS

In 2011, Moog Music brought us Animoog. Its innovative approach to sound design, along with a uniquely interactive touch surface interface, revolutionized making music on iOS. An even more robust iteration of the software is available now, for more devices. Let me introduce you to Animoog Z. From Acclaimed Synthesizer...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macos#The Time Machine#Time Capsule#System Preferences#Backups
9to5Mac

Group FaceTime is wrecking my Mac on macOS Monterey

Not to be all “there’s a nasty bug with Group FaceTime in macOS 12” here, but there’s kind of a nasty bug with Group FaceTime in macOS 12. I’m sure it’s on Apple’s radar already without my feedback, but I only realized this weekend that it’s not just me. That part is a relief!
SOFTWARE
commercialintegrator.com

Zoom Adds Automatic Updates to Windows, macOS clients

Zoom has announced an automatic update feature to immediately send new features, bug fixes and security patches to the desktop Zoom client on Windows and macOS. According to Zoom, this new feature is designed to streamline the update process and make “security second nature.” When enabled, users will automatically receive Zoom updates in the future.
SOFTWARE
Tidbits

iOS 15.1.1 & watchOS 8.1: Fast battery drain from "App Store" app

After I updated my iPhone 12 Pro to 15.1.1, and my Apple Watch SE to watchOS 8.1, the iPhone’s battery has been draining fast … but only after an initial connection to my Apple Watch. When I check my iPhone’s Settings > Battery and scroll down to see who the culprits is, it’s the App Store app. Anyone else having this fast battery-drain issue? In my case, the App Store app is using 45% of the battery, even though it is ‘alive’ for less than 3 minutes total. Before, with my identically very light everyday usage, my iPhone battery lasted 36 hours. Immediately after updating to 15.1.1 and 8.1, no matter what ‘repairs’ and reboots I try, it dies after about 10-12 hours. This almost seems normal-ish, until you look at Settings > Battery and see that the App Store app is running amok. Reboots and even a wipe and re-pairing of the watch do not help.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Tidbits

Why I Love Quick Notes!

I am loving Quick Notes functionality on iMac and especially on iPad. For a long time I’ve been wanting a way to easily take notes while reading Kindle (and other) books on my iPad. Using the Kindle app’s own note taking is awful. With Quick Notes, I just do the swipe slowly from the bottom left hand corner of the screen and start writing a note — I use Apple Pencil but you can write with your finger or use the keyboard. If I’m using iBooks, Quick Notes offers an ‘add link’ option, which is great as it lets me go back to the book and place starting from the Quick Note itself, rather than from iBooks. I haven’t found this link functionality with other apps (e.g. Kindle), and it would be a great thing to include.
TECHNOLOGY
Tidbits

Migrating a time backup to a larger drive.`

And it does not appear to apply any longer. There is no "Backups.backupdb folder” that one an see in the finder and if I try to use terminal to see what is on the volume, I get an operation non permitted. paul@Pauls-MacBook-Pro 2TSSD % sudo ls -la total 0. ls:...
COMPUTERS
Tidbits

Can't send mail to myself

Raymack (Ray M Thompson) December 1, 2021, 3:15pm #1. Restored BackBlaze BU from 2019 MBPro to my new MacBookM1Pro, both running latest version of Monterey. GREAT new machine! However, on the MacBookM1Pro,to test links in a message, I sent it to myself and it never arrived! Didn’t show in iCloud.com either, but another test revealed that it DID arrive for other names I addressed. After fiddling for a few days, I called Apple and the problem went up and up the expert chain. Finally, creating a new user seemed to solve the problem, but the NEW user account is a mess! Wish I had lived with the first problem! Any suggestions about how to proceed?
COMPUTERS
Tidbits

Creating signature

Moitori (Tori Hernandez) December 3, 2021, 10:05pm #1. Hello, Am looking or advice. How simple is it to create a signature to use for pdf forms? Is Adobe the only method to use?. bb1 (Gordon Meyer) December 3, 2021, 10:36pm #2. In the Preview app, check out Tools > Signature.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

How to download an old macOS installer

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — That old collection of macOS installer disk images you used to keep is probably worthless now, and Apple makes it harder to find downloadable copies of anything beforemacOS Monterey. Yet there are still good reasons to get old OSes, and here's how to do it.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

How To Run Windows 11 and macOS Virtual Machines in Linux

Running a virtual machine (VM) is a way to run a virtual computer and there are a myriad of ways to accomplish this across all operating systems. A popular method is via QEMU, an open source hypervisor which can emulate different hardware devices. QEMU is a complex and powerful application, and sometimes we just want to run a quick VM for a project. Here is where Quickemu comes in.
SOFTWARE
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
5mag.net

Moog launches Animoog Z free for iOS and macOS

Moog Music’s synthesizer app Animoog has been reborn as an app for iOS and macOS. Animoog Z, the “evolved iteration” of Moog’s first professional synth for iOS, launched today and is available in the App Store. Animoog Z is a 16 voice polyphonic synth powered by Moog’s Anisotropic Synth Engine...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
Tidbits

Fast switching of Mail "send new messages from..." account

NickGPappas (Nick Pappas) December 3, 2021, 3:11pm #1. I am involved with some governmental programs and I have been advised to use different mail accounts for correspondence related to each program. The problem is that there doesn’t seem to be a quick way to tell Mail to change the “send...
INTERNET
Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy