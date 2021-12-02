Why I Love Quick Notes!

Raymack (Ray M Thompson) December 1, 2021, 3:15pm #1. Restored BackBlaze BU from 2019 MBPro to my new MacBookM1Pro, both running latest version of Monterey. GREAT new machine! However, on the MacBookM1Pro,to test links in a message, I sent it to myself and it never arrived! Didn’t show in iCloud.com either, but another test revealed that it DID arrive for other names I addressed. After fiddling for a few days, I called Apple and the problem went up and up the expert chain. Finally, creating a new user seemed to solve the problem, but the NEW user account is a mess! Wish I had lived with the first problem! Any suggestions about how to proceed?

