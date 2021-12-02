Why I Love Quick Notes!

Sufiyah Asia Yasmine, alias Saylove, is a hip-hop artist, an advocate for victims of human trafficking, and, as of earlier this year, Maine Public Classical’s newest and silkiest-voiced radio personality, hosting The Jazz Flower on Friday nights from 6 to 8, ahead of Rich Tozier’s long-running Jazz Hour. Saylove, a Waterville native and University of Southern Maine grad, has lived in Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica and holds a master’s degree in peace and human-rights education from the United Nations’s University for Peace. Her show possesses a sort of a cross-borders ethos of its own, a deep dive into jazz and its many historical connections to a whole range of genres, presented with a radio voice so dulcet it probably counts as jazz too.
