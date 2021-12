Dang! This event has already taken place. Inner Sunset Holiday Lights Stroll, | Golden Gate Park to Moraga Street/Arguello to 19th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122. The Inner Sunset Merchants Association invites you to come to our first annual Inner Sunset Holiday Lights Stroll on Saturday, December 4th from 5 pm – 8 pm. Join the Inner Sunset Merchants Association and partners, Sunset Mercantile, Inner Sunset Park Neighbors, and Jefferson Elementary School, as we present the Holiday Lights Stroll from Golden Gate Park to Moraga Street and Arguello Street to 19th Avenue including beautifully decorated shop windows and special in-shop events. Enjoy live music while you search for holiday treasures during the scavenger hunt or take a jolly trolley ride through the festive Inner Sunset. Kids activities will engage the younger strollers and celebrity guest judges will vote for the best decorated shop windows. Please help the Inner Sunset community to light up the holiday season with the Inner Sunset Holiday Lights Stroll.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO