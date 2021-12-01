ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Salah hits double as Liverpool triumph at Everton

By Simon Evans
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL, England (Dec 2): Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday to stay two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. Juergen Klopp's side produced another top-class performance with their Egyptian forward Salah taking his tally for the league...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Liverpool ace Salah unimpressed by Anfield pitch invader

Lverpool star Mohamed Salah clashed with a pitch invader at the end of Saturday's 4-0 victory over Southampton. As the two sets of players exchanged post-match handshakes, one fan to ran onto the Anfield pitch, with Salah the focus of his attention. The bobble-hatted supporter made it over to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah is left fuming after a pitch invader tries to get a selfie with him at the end of Liverpool's triumph over Southampton... while Jurgen Klopp criticises his team for missing too many chances

It’s not easy wiping the smile off the face of Mo Salah these days but he was positively fuming at Anfield when a fan tried to nab him for a selfie. Salah was soaking up the applause at the end of Liverpool’s demolition of Southampton when a pitch invader chanced his arm.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton face Liverpool in the most dreaded derby in years

On Wednesday everning Everton face the old enemy at Goodison Park in a Merseyside derby that might be the most important in years, or even decades. Why do I say this? It’s not because the result itself will be uniquely important. In one way it’s just another game of football and Everton are once more finding new ways to lose them. They’ll be nothing new in a heavy defeat on Wednesday.
UEFA
Raleigh News & Observer

MATCHDAY: Liverpool primed to pile on misery for Everton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arriving with the best attack in the Premier League, Liverpool looks primed to pile on the misery for local rival Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton hasn't won any of its last seven games and the pressure is increasing on manager Rafa Benitez, who is taking on his former club. Meanwhile, Liverpool great Steve Gerrard could do his old club a big favor by leading Aston Villa, where he has recently taken over as manager, to a win over Manchester City, one of Liverpool's main title contenders. Second-place City is a point ahead of third-place Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea, which is also in action at Watford. Fourth-place West Ham is at home to Brighton, third-to-last Burnley looks for just its second win of the season in a trip to Wolverhampton, and Leicester travels to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarai Gray
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
Tribal Football

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: Everton will be loud and hostile

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he's excited going to Everton tonight. Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park tonight, with a Merseyside derby at the home of the Blues to be played with supporters present for the first time since March 2019. “I personally like it, to be honest,...
SOCCER
BBC

Salah 'absolutely outstanding' in Everton win

Mohamed Salah deserved to finish higher in the Ballon d'Or, says former Premier League defender Alan Hutton. Salah once again impressed as he scored twice in Wednesday's Merseyside derby win over Everton. "Honestly, the man is just absolutely outstanding," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily. "You see he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Everton 4 1#Egyptian#Brazilian#Portuguese
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool player ratings as Mohamed Salah stars in Reds’ Merseyside derby victory

Liverpool emerged victorious from the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, with Mohamed Salah starring yet again as the Reds downed rivals Everton with relative ease.Jordan Henderson opened the scoring inside 10 minutes with a fine first-time finish from the edge of the box, before Salah doubled the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s side shortly thereafter – capping off a devastating counter-attack to do so.Demarai Gray slotted a composed finish under Alisson to get Everton back into the game as Rafael Benitez faced his old club, but Salah would strike again after the break to effectively extinguish the home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets brace, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also on target as Reds crush Merseyside rivals who suffer their biggest home derby loss in 39 years

The seventh best player in the world apparently, Mo Salah. So it wasn’t just Robert Lewandowski who got short-changed in Paris on Monday night. Those other six must have rare talent indeed, to push Salah so far down the rankings. What he did here decided a Merseyside derby that was closer than it deserved to be, despite a scoreline that embarrassed Everton. Twice, he took advantage of errors by the home team to speed away and score, one on one, against Jordan Pickford. And that was pretty much the difference between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mohamed Salah nets brace as Liverpool claim record-breaking defeat at Everton

Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a record-breaking 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park in the 239th Merseyside derby.In maintaining their current Premier League average of three goals per game, Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first top-flight English team to score at least twice in 18 successive fixtures in all competitions.Mohamed Salah’s figures continue to be equally impressive as his double, after Jordan Henderson’s opener, made it 19 goals in as many appearances.𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗕𝗢 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗙 𝗨𝗦 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0gqKemJbd5— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021His first was a beautifully-crafted curling shot across Jordan Pickford into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Everton Fans Have Seen Enough As They Leave After Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Scores Their Second Early In First Half

Mohamed Salah makes it 2-0 to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in the 20th minute which causes some Everton fans to leave Goodison Park. The Merseyside derby is the biggest match in Everton's fixture list and with tensions already running high around the blue side of Liverpool, a loss in this match is the worst case scenario.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp rejects Salah selfish claims

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended Mohamed Salah following accusations of selfishness from the likes of Gary Neville and Arsene Wenger. The Liverpool forward has gone up a level this term, scoring 19 times in as many games for the Merseyside outfit. Several records have been broken by the Egyptian...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy