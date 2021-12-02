ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Make:’s Annual Maker Invent Calendar

By gareth branwyn
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a second year in a row, the editors at Make: are doing a daily “Invent Calendar.” Like the traditional Christmas Advent Calendar, each day, a new “door” on the calendar leads to a little surprise. In this case, each day leads to creative DIY gift ideas that you can...

blog.adafruit.com

COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guides have arrived

Adafruit’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guides have arrived 🤩. This year we’re covering Stocking Stuffers, Assistive Technology, LEDs & NeoPixels, Solar, Keycaps, CircuitPython, Firmware Debugging and Development, Feather, Machine Learning, and WipperSnapper! psst, we might sneak a few more in… stay in the know here. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start...
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

Laser Cut Sundial #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Agancz shares this great design for a laser cut sundial!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4947023. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
DESIGN
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Thanks so much for your CircuitPython on Linux and. Raspberry Pi program and manual. I am retired and have been playing with various Raspberry Pis and remote. sensors and until now getting more and more frustrated trying to follow all. of the historic postings related to communicating with various sensors/out.
COMPUTERS
#Christmas#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Pololu
adafruit.com

ADXL34x QTification prototype

Ahh one of the first breakout boards we ever made for sale at Adafruit is the ADXL345 – such a classic triple-axis from ADI! This ol’ girl could do with a makeover, so we’re re-doing the board as a Stemma QT compatible. Now it will be plug-and-play for any platform for rock-solid reliable accelerometer data over I2C or SPI. Thanks Analog Devices! – video.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Run x64 Software on a Raspberry Pi using Box64

Box64 is a unique piece of software that allows us to emulate the x64 architecture on an ARM64 device like the Raspberry Pi 4. Simply put, this software works by taking an x64 instruction and converting that to an equivalent set of ARM64 instructions. Box64 does some additional optimizations by...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

What If Machine (A Rapberry Pi-powered tv from Futurama) #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Good news everybody! I’ve created a What-If Machine! …Sadly it only answers one question: What if this machine played Futurama episodes? But that’s useful right!. Based on bubba447’s Simpsons TV: https://www.reddit.com/r/3Dprinting/comments/p9lasb/i_designed_and_printed_a_working_simpsons_tv/. I ended up making this before he put out a guide for his build so I based mine on different hardware.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

New Products 12/1/21 feat. Adafruit Gift Certificates!

Connect this to that! If you want to bridge those contacts out onto another PCB, you’ll want this GPIO Ribbon Cable! Has a nice soft flexible 20-line 0.05″ ribbon cable and keyed IDC connectors. Good for JTAG connections, in particular – but is useful for anything really. This mini rework...
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

BACK IN STOCK – Adafruit KB2040 – RP2040 Kee Boar Driver

BACK IN STOCK – Adafruit KB2040 – RP2040 Kee Boar Driver. A wild Kee Boar appears! It’s a shiny KB2040! An Arduino Pro Micro-shaped board for Keebs with RP2040. (#keeblife 4 evah) A lot of folks like using Adafruit parts for their Keeb builds – but with the ItsyBitsy not being pin-compatible with the Pro Micro pinout, it really wasn’t very easy without some sort of adapter plate.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: Hanukkah Edition

Since my last Adafruit Learning System update, we published a LOT of new guides. Create an rgb matrix dreidel game, make a fancy NeoPixel ring lamp, wirelessly code your bluetooth device with CircuitPython, make a no-code room occupancy sensor, and so so much more. Favorite New Guide. This week my...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Adafruit KB2040

A wild Kee Boar appears! It’s a shiny KB2040! An Arduino Pro Micro-shaped board for Keebs with RP2040. (#keeblife 4 evah) A lot of folks like using Adafruit parts for their Keeb builds – but with the ItsyBitsy not being pin-compatible with the Pro Micro pinout, it really wasn't very easy without some sort of adapter plate.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

STEM Chat: 2021 Favorite Things for the Holidays #STEM

For this month’s STEM Chat episode, Diana and I share our favorite things from this past year that also make great gifts for the holidays! Our list includes everything from robots to knitting machines great for everyone on your list . Our 2021 Favorite Things will be listed in our next email newsletter coming out next week. To sign up for the newsletter, visit www.stemchatclub.com.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Building Projects from Old Popular Mechanics

Years ago, when I first joined the Make: staff, we acquired a large collection of Popular Mechanics magazines from the 50s-70s. We loved going through them and looking at all of the new technologies of the time, the shop tips, and the projects they featured. There was even a column in Make: for a time where articles from PM were critiqued and sometimes built.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Print w/o Newline @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Improve your serial output by printing without newline!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Creating a Very Creepy “IT” Diorama

I love that there’s a YouTube channel dedicated to abandoned buildings and haunted house dioramas (actually, there are more than one). In this video, the subject is a scene from the horror movie, IT. There are some great modeling tips in here, like painting objects with white glue and then...
VISUAL ART

