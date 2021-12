Denzel Mims is finally feeling better after a rough bout with COVID-19. Now he’s ready to get better on the field. The Jets wide receiver returned to full practice this week for the first time since the first week of November. In between, he spent a week with body aches, vomiting and other symptoms of the virus, another week in quarantine waiting to test negative and then a third week getting his wind back. All of that came after Mims had finally started two straight games in what has been a disappointing sophomore season.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO