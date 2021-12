Brian Kelly had been with Notre Dame since 2010 but on Tuesday he ditched the Golden Domers for the purple and gold of the LSU Tigers. A nine-year deal worth a reported $95 million is a far cry from the $250 million Kelly said it would take for him to leave Notre Dame just a week earlier but words are just that before someone shows up to your house and hands you a check with that many zeroes on it. The timeline for Kelly was quick and decisive on Monday evening when Pete Thamel dropped the bomb of Kelly’s impending departure.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO