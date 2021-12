The Jets snapped a three-game losing skid as they beat the Texans 21-14 in Houston. In Zach Wilson's return from injury, the rookie quarterback completed 14-of-24 passes for 145 yards and a memorable pick. Wilson did put New York back ahead in the third quarter with his 4-yard touchdown run. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers had an impressive day with two sacks, two tackles for loss and an interception. The Jets moved to 3-and-8. Houston's offensive struggles continued as the offense was held scoreless in all but one quarter. Tyrod Taylor threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went 40 yards to Brandin Cooks. The Texans have lost nine of their last 10 to fall to 2-and-9.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO