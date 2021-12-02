ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

From Square to Block: Another tech company changes its name

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAiDB_0dBjxBdG00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There’s a new Silicon Valley corporate name change on the block.

A month after Facebook renamed itself Meta, Square Inc., the payments company headed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is changing its name to Block Inc.

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday it’s making the change because the Square name has become synonymous with the company’s commerce and payments business. But it has grown since its start in 2009 and now owns the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform whose primary focus is Bitcoin.

The move comes just two days after Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter. He’s still CEO of the newly named Block.

The company said the name change to Block “distinguishes the corporate entity from its businesses, or building blocks.” It said there will be no organizational changes as a result of the name change.

“The name has many associated meanings for the company — building blocks, neighborhood blocks and their local businesses, communities coming together at block parties full of music, a blockchain, a section of code, and obstacles to overcome,” Block said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Square follows in Facebook's footsteps with name change to Block

Payments giant Square has announced that will change its name to Block in much the same way as Facebook recently rebranded as Meta. As the Square brand has become synonymous with the company's Seller business which includes mobile payments, POS systems, small business software and more, Block will be the name for the company as a corporate entity. At the same time, the change to Block acknowledges the company's growth so far while creating room for further growth.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
decrypt.co

Square Changes Name to Block, Reflecting CEO Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Endeavors

When Jack Dorsey resigned as Twitter CEO this week to focus on his other company—financial payments firm Square—many wondered what it would mean for both businesses' crypto ambitions. Dorsey today subtweeted at least some of that answer. Square has announced it is renamed itself Block in an apparent reference to...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Square changes name to Block, days after CEO Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter

Square Inc., the financial-services company co-founded and led by former Twitter Inc. chief Jack Dorsey, is changing its corporate name to Block Inc. The change will be effective later this month, the company said Wednesday. Its ticker symbol will remain SQ. The move comes just days after Mr. Dorsey resigned...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Payment giant Square changes name to Block, shifts focus to blockchain

Square was founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2009 and launched its first platform in 2010. The company first focused on creating a portable credit card reader that allowed retailers to accept payments from smartphones. In recent years, the company has branched out. According to CNBC, the name...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Tech Company#The Square#Silicon Valley#Ap#Meta Square Inc#Block Inc#Cash App#Nexstar Media Inc
digitaltransactions.net

How Square’s Name Change to Block Hints at an Even Stronger Push for Bitcoin

The word “block” may have a number of meanings, but for Square Inc. it could mean a stronger emphasis on blockchain. That’s how some observers interpret the company’s announcement Wednesday afternoon that it is changing its name effective Dec. 10 to Block Inc., a dozen years after its founding as Square.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Global tech company Hootsuite moves to Midtown's Tech Square

Global social media management platform Hootsuite is the latest technology company to set up an office in Midtown’s Tech Square. Hootsuite has chosen the WeWork space in the Coda building, often a landing space for tech companies looking to do larger expansions in Atlanta. Microsoft housed employees there before announcing its 1,000-person Atlantic Station office and 15,000-person Grove Park campus. BlackRock Inc. started at the WeWork space before moving into a 1,000-person office overlooking the Beltline Eastside Trail.
ATLANTA, GA
Inman.com

Better CEO under fire after Zoom call layoffs go viral on TikTok

Mortgage company Better is under fire after CEO Vishal Garg laid off approximately 900 employees during a Zoom call just weeks before Christmas that has since gone viral. The TikTok video of Garg’s announcement has been viewed 3.5 million times in three days, garnering more than 158,000 likes and attracting 16,000 comments as the timing and nature of the layoff announcement appeared to hit a nerve.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk officially owns no homes: Tesla CEO sells off lavish Silicon Valley estate for $30 million - $7.5M lower than its asking price - as he downsizes to $50K rental to fulfill his pledge made last year to 'own no home'

The world's second richest man has fulfilled his pledge to 'own no home.'. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sold his Silicon Valley estate for $30 million on Thursday, $7.5 million less than the original $37.5 million asking price when it was first listed in June, according to records. He struggled to sell the home, listing it three times before finding a buyer.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy