The state takes new steps to improve testing to track variants of the virus, bringing the bulk of the viral sequencing work to Texas rather than relying on the CDC. Maggie takes us inside the lab where they do the testing. Plus, she interviews the state epidemiologist on why the tracking is important. The epidemiologist also addresses the issue of Texans rejecting the vaccine, in part because of the idea that shots might be less effective against the Omicron variant. Why she says it’s still important to get the jab.

