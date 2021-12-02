Department of Environmental Protection investigates oil spill in Eighty Four

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) An oil spill in Eighty Four, PA has caused a strong odor in the surrounding area and an open investigation.

A spill from a Kwik Fill gas station spilled 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of oil into a nearby creek.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection has arrived at the scene to investigate the situation.

According to investigators, the spill originally occurred on Sunday but was unreported until the odor was detected at Routes 136 and 519.

The DEP said that cleanup efforts have begun and a siphon dam is being installed.

Residents in the area who may be concerned about their health are encouraged to call 911 or a personal doctor.