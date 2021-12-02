ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Championship Preview: Pulaski Academy aims for tenth title, White Hall shoots for first

By Nick Walters
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back-to-back champ Pulaski Academy is set to face White Hall in the 5A state final at War Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7PM.

Under new leadership with Razorbacks great Anthony Lucas after long-time coach Kevin Kelley left for the college ranks, PA will go for their third straight title and their tenth all-time. In Bobby Bolding’s third year at White Hall, the Bulldogs hope to hoist the program’s first-ever state final trophy.

Hear from the coaches as Nick Walters breaks down a regular season rematch in the championship game.

