ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi announces transition from pandemic-related emergency SNAP benefits

By Kaitlin Howell
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bejlk_0dBjutdZ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Since March 2020, Mississippi has been granted monthly approval by the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to issue Emergency Allotments (EA) to assist Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households during the COVID-19 pandemic. They issued families the maximum benefits allowed based on the number of people in the household.

Officials said the issuance of EA, including additional temporary benefit enhancements, has increased the amount of SNAP benefits households would otherwise receive under non-emergency conditions. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) anticipates providing around 1.5 billion in SNAP benefits to Mississippi neighbors during the calendar year 2021.

Mississippi’s Emergency Proclamation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic expired November 20, 2021. Without an emergency proclamation in place, MDHS officials said federal regulations prevent Mississippi from issuing additional emergency benefits to SNAP recipients beginning in January 2022.

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service has approved time for Mississippi to transition from pandemic to non-pandemic (regular) issuance of SNAP benefits. The month of December 2021 will be a “transition” period, serving as the final month for SNAP households to receive emergency SNAP benefits. Recipients will receive their benefits on December 2, 2021.

Beginning in January 2022, the SNAP benefit amount a household receives will be based on the usual factors in determining eligibility – household size, income, and allowable deductions – and will not be supplemented with additional emergency benefits. The estimated average monthly reduction in benefits will be $80.

For the month of December, households currently receiving SNAP benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for December 2021. Similar benefits were provided for certified SNAP households for the previous months.

To check eligibility for SNAP benefits, the SNAP pre-screening tool is accessible here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 24

minchow chowmain
5d ago

wow.. they never gave me p ebt and I have two kids in middle school.. I got looked over because I wasn't on snap from day 1.. now I'm trying to sign up for both and medicaid guess I'm to late. that's what I get for working..still struggling but I glad I'm working

Reply(1)
17
the champ
5d ago

that your Republican governor for you the worst governor in United States.That why mississippi is last in everything. yet people in Mississippi keep voting for these Republican governor that keep mississippi last in everything.

Reply(5)
18
Denise Mcdonald
5d ago

omg how am I going to make it in on disability I'm barely makeing the food last all month with the extra food stamps .now I'm really not going to be able to make it at all .with prices being so high I am already doing without meds I need

Reply(5)
12
Related
WGNO

First case of Omicron variant reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state. The case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. Officials said the patient was not hospitalized.  Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGNO

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WGNO

Mississippi man admitted to another killing just before execution

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who was executed in Mississippi last month for killing his estranged wife admitted to another killing, and his confession could resolve a 2007 cold case, a prosecutor said Monday. Before his execution on Nov. 17, David Neal Cox told his attorneys he killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox in 2007 and provided […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Pandemic#Nutrition#Fns#Ea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy