ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McCarthy pleads with Republicans to stop infighting: ‘Congress is not junior high’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, SCOTT WONG AND CRISTINA MARCOS
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vbMC_0dBjuskq00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday pleaded with Republicans to stop attacking each other as they keep getting mired in nasty personal fights, admonishing them that “Congress is not junior high.”

During a closed-door meeting with rank-and-file Republicans, McCarthy said that the intraparty squabbles among a handful of Republicans — primarily between the far-right flank and more moderate members — weren’t helpful for the GOP as they seek to win back the majority in 2022.

While “99 percent were doing the right thing,” McCarthy said, he urged the remaining 1 percent of his GOP conference to stop the infighting and to quit talking publicly about a Speaker’s race that is more than a year away, according to a source in the room.

McCarthy did not name any names in the meeting, but his remarks appeared to be aimed at conservative rabble rousers like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who have said McCarthy doesn’t yet have the votes within the GOP conference to be Speaker if they win the House majority.

His comments generated audible grumbling from a trio of Trump loyalists — Greene, Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) — who were sitting together in the meeting, according to a GOP lawmaker.

“Congress is not junior high,” McCarthy admonished his members, adding that Republicans had a higher calling in Washington and that they have a chance in next year’s midterms to change the world.

Republicans only have to flip five seats to win the House majority in next year’s elections. But they’ve remained mired in infighting in recent weeks despite efforts to focus on messaging against Democrats’ social spending and climate package.

The latest flareup came on Tuesday, when Greene and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) spent much of the day launching personal attacks at each other via Twitter.

The fight began when Mace said during a CNN interview over the weekend that she condemned Islamophobic comments from Boebert suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, could be a terrorist.

Mace’s comments drew the ire of Greene, who tweeted that the first-term South Carolina lawmaker is “the trash in the GOP conference.”

Mace fired back — using bat, excrement and clown emoji — that Greene was “batshit crazy.”

McCarthy has repeatedly tried to tamp down fires within the House GOP conference over the past few weeks, to limited avail.

Two weeks ago, McCarthy tried to quash a push from some far-right members to take away committee assignments from the 13 House Republicans who voted with Democrats for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

That came the same week that two Republicans, Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Liz Cheney (Wyo.), voted with Democrats to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and remove him from committees for posting an edited anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Republican Congresswoman Taking on Lauren Boebert

In a world where elected Republicans were not terrified of the most extreme elements of their base, the response to Representative Lauren Boebert’s open Islamophobia would have been swift public condemnation. We do not live in that world. Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the House Republicans, has not denounced Boebert’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WREG

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have settled on a strategy to deal with a handful of Republican lawmakers who have stirred outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments. If you can’t police them, promote them. The path to power for Republicans in Congress is now rooted in the capacity to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ilhan Omar: Kevin McCarthy Is a ‘Coward and a Liar’ for Not Condemning Boebert’s Islamophobic Comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “liar and a coward” for his refusal to condemn remarks by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) where she suggested that Omar, a Muslim who wears a hijab, was a terrorist who might detonate an explosive device in the Capitol. But, Omar said, she is “confident” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take “decisive action” against Boebert. Omar called Boebert’s comments “shocking” and “unacceptable” during an interview with Jake Tapper on Sunday, adding, “It’s very unbecoming of a congresswoman to use that kind of derogatory, dangerous, inciting language against a colleague.” Since video...
CONGRESS & COURTS
850wftl.com

Kevin McCarthy defends Rep. Lauren Boebert after anti-Muslim remark, downplays House infighting

(WASHINGTON) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attempted to downplay the tumultuous week in the Republican conference on Friday, acknowledging only that some of his hard-right members distract from the GOP midterm message in their feuds with Democrats and each other but not condemning the anti-Muslim rhetoric from his member that set off the most recent controversies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Nancy Mace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Democrats#Gop
TheWrap

Colbert Gives Republican Infighting a ‘Housewives’ Twist: The ‘Real House Members of Capitol Hill’ (Video)

Up on The Hill, there’s always drama, but some of the latest infighting among Republican members of Congress has proven ripe enough for late night mocking. On Wednesday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” host Stephen Colbert opened his show by turning the back and forth between Nancy Mace and members like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert into a “Real Housewives” parody, which he titled “Real House Members of Capitol Hill.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Confirms Her Apology to Ilhan Omar Was Bullshit

It turns out that Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Twitter apology to Rep. Ilhan Omar for making anti-Muslim remarks may not have been so sincere. The conspiracy theorist from Colorado posted an Instagram video on Monday recounting a call she had with Omar to discuss the remarks. Boebert claimed that she never wanted anything she said to “offend someone’s religion.” Omar then asked Boebert to make a public apology for an extended rant in which Boebert suggested Omar was a potential terrorist, to which Boebert asked Omar to apologize for her “anti-American, antisemitic, anti-police” rhetoric. Boebert says Omar then hung up the phone....
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX2Now

Republicans push for more GOP women in Congress

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is determined to increase the number of Republican women in Congress. “We believe that our strongest candidates in the 2022 election cycle will be these Republican women,” Stefanik said. Tuesday, she endorsed eight women who are running across the country. “I’m very inspired...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Anonymous Republican Bravely Stands Up to Kevin McCarthy

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Great news! At long last, Republicans in the House of Representatives are taking a courageous stand against the wing of their party that traffics in bigotry and outlandish conspiracy theories and that tried to end America democracy. Just look at the exciting headline on this scoop CNN published yesterday: “Moderate House Republican warns McCarthy over embracing far-right members.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREX

KREX

941
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy