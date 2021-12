Just a flurry of stuff to get through on the rumor front, so I’m just gonna plow through bullet-style …. • The Angels signed lefty reliever Aaron Loup to a two-year deal worth $17 million guaranteed, a very healthy contract for a soon-to-be 34-year-old with a relatively short track record of top-tier success. Loup was outstanding for the Mets this past year, but before that, you have to go back to his rookie season in 2012 to find another year with the same level of dominance. The Angels are certainly trying everything they can to maximize the next couple years of Troutani. I don’t blame them, but they’re paying a premium for it, between this one and the Noah Syndergaard deal.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO