ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Could omicron already be in Washington? A UW researcher weighs in

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfCu6_0dBjtoQx00

SEATTLE, Wash. – Officials confirmed the omicron variant has been found in a positive COVID-19 patient in California. Researchers like Pavitra Roychoudhury said it was only a matter of time until the virus mutated again.

“It’s definitely a little bit of ‘here we go again.’ But I think that we’re in a much better spot than we were a year ago,” the Acting Instructor with UW School of Medicine said.

Roychoudhury believes the variant is likely already in Washington even though they haven’t sequenced a positive result with the variant, yet.

“It’s likely at pretty low frequency right now, given that we haven’t picked it up in samples from the last couple of weeks. So, I think it’s a matter of time given how connected the world is, given how much travel has been occurring over the last few weeks and months,” she said.

As the pandemic has continued, the technology used to detect variants has become widely used and improved, which is why researchers said the omicron variant will likely pop up in other places across the US and world.

“Our ability to sequence a large number of samples every week has certainly bolstered that confidence that we will find this variant,” she said.

It could be several day until researchers discover where else omicron is spreading, including Washington.

Roychoudhury says it’s because not every positive COVID-19 test is sequenced.

“From the point that you receive your positive sample, you have to do a number of laboratory as well as computational steps in order to generate the viral genome. And then you look at the viral genome, compare it to other viral genomes and say whether or not this is the omicron variant and what are the mutations in that genome,” she explained.

When asked about the delta variant, Roychoudhury said that variant still makes up about 99.9% of COVID-19 sequences.

“Delta is a formidable virus, and so we have to remember that. And while we panic about potential new variants in the future, we still have to deal with the one that is currently circulating widely in the population,” she said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

UW Medicine researchers to study new 'Omicron' variant of concern

SEATTLE - The World Health Organization is warning of a new coronavirus variant of concern. Health officials said the new ‘Omicron’ variant has had a large number of mutations. It’s unclear, but the new variant could be vaccine-resistant and have a higher rate of transmission. "This particular new variant is...
SEATTLE, WA
KRDO News Channel 13

Omicron COVID variant likely already in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - While Omicron, the latest COVID variant of concern, has yet to be identified in the United States, health officials believe if the variant isn't already in Colorado, it will be soon. “If we follow what has happened with previous variants of COVID, it appears to be a matter of time The post Omicron COVID variant likely already in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Post Register

Idaho health experts weigh in on Omicron variant

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare says the new variant isn't here in our state, yet. However, local health officials are learning all they can about it. "This is certainly not a situation in where I would say to people that we should panic, this...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Omicron lands in U.S. with hospitals already battered by Covid

The omicron variant will be met in the U.S. by a health-care system accustomed to Covid-19 surges yet battered by almost two years of fighting the pandemic with no end in sight. The availability of vaccines, treatments and steady supplies of protective gear have made many hospitals better equipped than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Uw#Uw School Of Medicine
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSYX ABC6

Omicron variant threat could disrupt holiday travel as US weighs new rules

President Joe Biden is expected to announce new travel rules as early as Thursday, as he lays out the nation’s strategy for combating the pandemic through the winter. The emergence of the variant, which is believed to be highly transmissible and could prove resistant to vaccines, heightens the risk of a new surge of infections as more Americans travel for holidays and spend time indoors.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WWL-AMFM

Omicron detected in Mississippi

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi State Health Department, making 17 states in the U.S. where the newest form of COVID has been found.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
329
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy