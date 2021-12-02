Person severely injured in east Columbus hit-skip
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured in a hit/skip crash in east Columbus Wednesday evening.
Columbus police said the crash happened at approximately 8:48 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and South Hampton Road.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.
