Columbus, OH

Person severely injured in east Columbus hit-skip

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMm2m_0dBjt3EB00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured in a hit/skip crash in east Columbus Wednesday evening.

Columbus police said the crash happened at approximately 8:48 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and South Hampton Road.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.

